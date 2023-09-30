MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Celebrating all the love, thousands filled Valor Park in Market Common for the third annual Pride in the Park Festival.

Colorful rainbow flags filled the air, everyone was dressed in their best pride wear, there was nearly 30 vendors on site and a variety of entertainment taking center stage.

A big performance everyone looks forward to every year, the drag show.

The festival started Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m. According to the president and CEO of Pride Myrtle Beach, Craig McGhee, in the past years they did pride week, but this year they rolled it all into one day.

“This is so the community has a place to come together in one spot,” McGhee said. “Some people can come out and feel like they van be themselves for a day, don’t have to hide anything and just come out and be comfortable while having a good time and feel safe.”

McGhee said the event keeps growing each year and they plan to return next year.