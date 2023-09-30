MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — People from all over have made their way to the Grand Strand for the 24th Annual Fall Myrtle Beach Bike Rally.

It’s the first Saturday of the 2023 Fall Bike Rally and bike lovers and enthusiasts from all over have started filling the streets in Murrells Inlet.

The event spans more than 50 miles along the Grand Strand Coast and thousands of people travelled to myrtle Beach to take part in the 10-day long bike fest.

Shane Sinclair said she traveled from Virginia to attend the bike fest.

“Yeah, we rode from Virginia,” Sinclair said. “It was about five and a half hours. We always come down for bike week. Anything to do with Harley’s, I love to do it.”

Biker-friendly bars like SSB and Beavers Bar had motorcycles filling their parking lots making the event lucrative for these businesses.

Joseph Everson and Katie Safar, Beaver Bar employees said it gets crazy and they fill up completely.

” We have so many vendors,” they said. “So many people come from all over the place. So, we have a good crowd, we never have no trouble with no people. Everybody has a blast.”

A Beaver Bar employee, Carrin Camp, said they stock up and are prepared for this week with the amount of people that come through each day.

“As far as what’s different than normal, even the ice, the beer, just imagine like four times the amount,” Camp said.

Many vendors have been coming to this bike rally for years. Many vendors said they love the people and the environment which is why they keep coming back.

Don Blanco, Folds of Honor, a bike rally vendor said this is their third year.

“It’s obviously day one and we’re here and we’re just getting ready for the crowds that come,” Blanco said.

Many locals take part in this rally including the past director of American Legion Riders of Murrels Inlet, Bob Bryan.

Bryan said he’s been riding since he was 16 years old and said this bike rally allows him to catch up with old friends and meet new ones.

“I come down here every year just to see my friends and fellow bikers,” Bryan said. “And meet and greet all the people from out of town. We have a great time every year.”

The Fall Myrtle Beach Bike Rally is going on now until October 8th.