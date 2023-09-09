MYRLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Thousands of bargain shoppers and hundreds of vendors filled the Myrtle Beach Convention Center today.

It was South Carolina’s 34th annual largest garage sale. There was just about everything you could think of on sale from clothing to fishing gear to household items and decorations all for a good deal.

News13 Photo: Adriana Cotero

Denise Ball travelled from Hartsville to help her friend Pat with sales. She said they woke up at 2 a.m. to make the two-hour drive down and set up in time.

“Pat has got a lot of stuff here today,” Ball said. “She has quite a variety. She has handbags, figurines, vintage jewelry, so we have had a very good day. She has sold a lot of stuff, that’s good because it means there will be less things to pack up.”

Doors opened at 7 a.m. and the event ended by 2 p.m.