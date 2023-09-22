MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Tidal Creek Brewhouse recently celebrated three years in business in The Market Common.

The brewery and restaurant opened its doors at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and unlike others in the industry never had to shut down or make drastic changes.

While the odds were stacked against the industry during the pandemic, first-time business owners Dara and Adrian Sawczuk have been able to create a success story unlike any other.

When everything was shutting down in March 2020, Tidal Creek Brewhouse was doing just the opposite. After a few short months of construction, the business managed to open in June.

“It has worked out beautifully for us because we provide that casual, leisurely atmosphere,” Dara Sawczuk said.

She said everything has simply fallen into place, even though many of the COVID protocols set other businesses back. They were part of the original plan as the acre of property includes outdoor and indoor seating options out of the old Air Force base warehouse.

There’s a huge beer garden with beer distributed out of a shipping container and even a dog run for man’s best friend to go off-leash.

“So there’s plenty of seating for people who have to have that social distancing where they felt comfortable enough to come to Tidal Creek and have a couple of drinks and a little bit of food to eat,” Dara Sawczuk said. “And this window was in the original plans here at Tidal Creek. We put that in because we wanted to be a dog-friendly establishment and dogs weren’t allowed inside the taproom. So you are able to just come to the window and order, and that helped out during the pandemic because people didn’t want to be inside and felt more comfortable outside and were using our ordering window.”

First-time customer Anthony Posiolico and his dog, Abby, recently made their way out to Tidal Creek.

“It was an excellent experience,” he said. “The food was awesome, and the service was great. And the best part of it all, you are able to bring your favorite animal with you.”

Counter service also worked in the restaurant’s favor, Dara Sawczuk said.

“We are not sending someone over touching your table, asking ‘what can I get you or do you need more of this?’ It’s kind of move at your own pace, so people feel comfortable here.”

Dara Sawczuk said the business has developed a huge regular crowd that stops in and that it has become a home away from home for many, which has always been the dream.

“We just know them all at this point, and it’s just so much fun to get to know everyone’s life outside of Tidal Creek,” she said.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse is open seven days a week, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. There’s also a brunch on weekends.