MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time to clean out those medicine cabinets. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 30.

As part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug “Take Back Day”, Tidelands Health is partnering with Myrtle Beach Police and Shoreline Behavioral Health Services to provide an easy way for the community to drop off their unwanted medications.

According to recent DHEC data, prescription drug overdoses killed more than 1,400 people in South Carolina in 2020.

Horry County had some of the highest death rates in the state.

Shoreline Behavioral Health Services staff said they’ve noticed more overdose deaths year after year.

They said past events have taken back over 200,000 prescription medications.

“Keep it out of the hands of those that it is not intended for, whether that’s people stealing it and using it recreationally, or whether that’s little children who may accidentally get into medication and have harmful side effects from that,” said Jessie Marlowe, Shoreline Behavioral Health Services prevention director.

Tidelands Health leaders said needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers and liquids can not be accepted during this event.

The event will take place at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.