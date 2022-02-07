Tiny homes coming to Myrtle Beach for veterans

Editor’s note: The video above was provided by the City of Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tiny homes are coming to Myrtle Beach for veterans.

Construction recently began on at least 25 tiny homes near Third Avenue North, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, which is based in Little River, got the property and project from an anonymous donation.

Of the 25 homes, 10 are expected to begin to be built within three weeks, according to the city. Each home will be about 160 square feet, according to Director Scott Dulebohn.

According to the city, Dulebohn’s goal is to end veteran homelessness in the area.