MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — In a News13 update, we take a look at a tiny home village that is on a mission to help stop homelessness for Veterans.

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is building a tiny home community on Third Avenue North across from SkyWheel in Myrtle Beach.

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center started construction on the two-acre village almost two years ago. The center was hoping to have veterans move in by Thanksgiving, but because of electricity and city inspections, the move might come right in time for Christmas.

Once the construction is complete, the community will have 25 tiny homes for veterans. The veteran center’s case manager, Amber Dulebohn, said this will be the biggest location.

In Little River, there are currently three tiny homes where their office is, with one being a mobile home.

Dulebohn said this past week, they started pouring concrete and getting electricity from the street into the houses. She said it’s been incredible to see the village transition within the last month.

“I’m not exactly sure how many are completed,” Dulebohn said. “I know that they all have dry wall, they all have flooring, they all have plumbing, counters in them, sinks in them, showers are all in them, it’s just getting them to the final completion.”

The next Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center stand down event will be held at the location on December 15th. Dulebohn said if the weather permits, and everything is completed, the houses will be open!