MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common favorite dominates the lists of best local businesses in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a new Nextdoor report.

The Nextdoor’s 2022 Neighborhood Favorites awards include best retail stores, personal care, pets and health businesses, among other categories.

The results show that locals like Toffino’s — a lot, and for nearly everything food-related. Not only did it rate as one of the most-favorited go-to restaurants, but it is also in the top results for dessert spots and Italian restaurants.

Dragon Pan appears in two categories — go-to restaurants, and Asian restaurants. When it comes to breakfast, locals love Blueberry’s Grill and Famous Toastery. River City Cafe and Five Guys are top spots for burgers, and Capriccios and Mozzarellas are the most-favorited pizza spots.

Only 2% of businesses make the cut, according to Nextdoor.