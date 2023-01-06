MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic was backed up Friday evening due to a crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras.
The crash happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to the SCDOT.
Traffic cameras show traffic in the northbound lanes backed up to Farrow Parkway. Southbound lanes also appear backed up on the cameras.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
