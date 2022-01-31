Traffic to shift in Myrtle Beach for water line repairs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic will shift Tuesday and Wednesday at two Myrtle Beach locations while crews repair a water line valve and some leaks, according to the city.

On Tuesday, crews will repair a water line break at the median at the intersection of 29th Avenue North and Highway 17, according to the city. Work will start at 4 a.m. and is expected to be complete at 8 a.m. Westbound turn lanes will be shifted.

On Wednesday, drivers should expect lane detours and water shutoff along Seaboard Street while crews repair a broken water valve and two leaks near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to the city. Work is expected to begin at 4 a.m. and be complete by 8 a.m.

The city said several properties would be without water during the repairs. Due to low system pressure, those properties have been placed under a boil water advisory, according to the city.