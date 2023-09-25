MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach will host a “Feed and Feast” event on Saturday.

Bishop Chip Edgar and his wife, Beth, and parishioners of the Georgetown Deanery plan to meet at the church at 4 p.m. to pack “shelf-stable” meals for local food banks. The goal is to prepare 35,000 bags of food to benefit the Helping Hand and Shepherd`s Table food banks.

“We’ll work together, packing meals for local food banks, then we’ll celebrate life together in the goodness of Jesus around a coastal feast,” the church said.

Volunteers are needed, and organizers said they also hope to turn make the effort an annual citywide event. The church is at 3000 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Volunteers can RSVP by emailing the parish administrator at admin@trinitymyrtlebeach.org.