The Myrtle Beach coastline, as pictured during the day.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is one of the top travel destinations this fall, according to Tripadvisor.

A new Tripadvisor report ranked Myrtle Beach as the 8th most-popular domestic destination that Americans plan to visit in the fall, according to a news release.

The study is based on Tripadvisor’s first-party search and proprietary data, according to the release.

It found that six of 10 Americans plan to travel in the fall even with inflation and increasing fuel costs and that 66% said affordability was the main thing that influenced their plans.

The Top 10 domestic destinations are:

Las Vegas, Nevada New York City Orlando Honolulu, Hawaii Lahaina, Hawaii Key West, Florida Nashville, Tennessee Myrtle Beach New Orleans, Louisiana Miami Beach, Florida

Seven of the Top 10 destinations were also top domestic destinations in 2021, according to the release.

The most popular destination for Americans to travel overall is Cancun, Mexico, according to the release. Some of the international locations with the most year-over-year increase in searches by American travelers are:

Turks & Caicos

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Singapore

London

Bangkok, Thailand

Boracay, Philippines

Munich, Germany

Como, Italy

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Monterosso al Mare, Italy

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Amalfi, Italy

Dublin, Ireland

Sorrento, Italy

Vancouver, Canada

Americans said the Top 5 most exciting elements of a trip are food, activities, people, scenery, and weather, according to the study.