MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is one of the top travel destinations this fall, according to Tripadvisor.
A new Tripadvisor report ranked Myrtle Beach as the 8th most-popular domestic destination that Americans plan to visit in the fall, according to a news release.
The study is based on Tripadvisor’s first-party search and proprietary data, according to the release.
It found that six of 10 Americans plan to travel in the fall even with inflation and increasing fuel costs and that 66% said affordability was the main thing that influenced their plans.
The Top 10 domestic destinations are:
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- New York City
- Orlando
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Lahaina, Hawaii
- Key West, Florida
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Myrtle Beach
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Miami Beach, Florida
Seven of the Top 10 destinations were also top domestic destinations in 2021, according to the release.
The most popular destination for Americans to travel overall is Cancun, Mexico, according to the release. Some of the international locations with the most year-over-year increase in searches by American travelers are:
- Turks & Caicos
- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Singapore
- London
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Boracay, Philippines
- Munich, Germany
- Como, Italy
- Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- Monterosso al Mare, Italy
- Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Amalfi, Italy
- Dublin, Ireland
- Sorrento, Italy
- Vancouver, Canada
Americans said the Top 5 most exciting elements of a trip are food, activities, people, scenery, and weather, according to the study.