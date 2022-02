MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are reporting a fatal crash Thursday morning.

A little after 2:30 a.m., crews were sent to the area of US 501 and River Oaks Drive for a fatal crash between a tractor trailer and a pedestrian, according to the SCHP.

The pedestrian was in the roadway when they were struck by the tractor trailer. They died as a result of their injuries.