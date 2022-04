HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities warned of possible power outages late Friday morning after a truck hit utility lines in the Myrtle Beach area.

The crash happened at about 10:40 a.m. in the area of the 3000 block of Waccamaw Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

No one was injured.

Outage maps for Santee Cooper and the Horry Electric Cooperative did not show any widespread outages in the area, as of noon.