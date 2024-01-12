MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Transportation Security Administration officers at Myrtle Beach International Airport detected a local record of 17 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2023, according to a news release by the Transportation Security Administration.

In total, South Carolina airports discovered 87 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage which is a new annual record for the state. Each of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of property at airport security checkpoints, the release said.

Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport reached an all-time high for firearm detections at South Carolina airports with a total of 32 last year, matching Charleston International Airport’s 2022 record. Officers at Myrtle Beach International Airport also stopped a local record of 17 guns, according to the release.

Statewide in 2023, TSA screened approximately 7.33 million departing travelers at the six commercial South Carolina airports, a 12.2 percent increase over the total number screened in 2022, the release said.

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 127,447 passengers screened. In South Carolina, the rate was even higher with one firearm discovered for every 84,349 passengers screened, the release said.

When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on an X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint, the release said.

A law enforcement officer then removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler. What happens to the firearm and the traveler is up to the discretion of the airport law enforcement agency, according to the release.

In addition to potential criminal citations or arrest by local law enforcement, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint, the release said.

Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of nearly $15,000 per violation, according to the release.

Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will also have TSA PreCheck® eligibility revoked for a period of up to five years and will receive enhanced screening during future travels, the release said.

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage, according to the release.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws, the release said.

TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements. TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition, according to the release.

A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available, the release said. Travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the TSA mobile app, myTSA. Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” if they have a travel question or are unsure if an item is allowed through security in a carry-on bag.