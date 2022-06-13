MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The Transportation Security Administration sent extra agents to Myrtle Beach International Airport to help with the busy summer rush.

Between 15 and 20 national deployment officers are now working in Myrtle Beach.

Ryan Betcher, spokesperson for the airport, said the officers go to various airports across the country to help meet the staffing demands during peak travel seasons.

“It’s difficult to go from the staffing level that you may have in January up to what our July numbers are,” Betcher said. “They really help provide an added benefit to the customers, be able to increase the amount of throughput that we have at our TSA checkpoint.”

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said the 15 to 20 national deployment officers will be assisting with security screenings at MYR. They will work alongside of the local TSA officers.

“The main reason we have this deployment force is we like to keep the number of lanes open based on the number of people we expect to come through the security checkpoint, and by adding that additional staffing resources it allows us to do that,” Dankers said.

Dankers said the TSA’s national deployment force is made up of about 1,000 officers that have volunteered to go to other airports as needed.

“It’s a way to keep our operations efficient and make it very quick for the traveling public when they go through the security checkpoint,” Dankers said.

Betcher said the national deployment officers will be around for about three months.