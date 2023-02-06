MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach is under investigation, according to Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
It happened Monday on Socastee Boulevard near Macklen Drive.
No life-threatening injuries have been reported, according to Starling. It is unknown at this time if anyone was taken to the hospital.
No further details were immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.
