MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nineteen couples tied the knot in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, choosing the date because of the numbers 2/22/22.

“It’s Twosday, it’s about together, about two people,” Tyler Hyde, one of the grooms said.

Hyde said and his bride, Amanda, chose the date because of the numbers. They chose Myrtle Beach to be close to his grandmother, who lives here. Amanda said she has always wanted to get married at the beach.

Eric Hunter, the officiant and owner of Myrtle Beach Officiant, said ‘Twosday‘ has been the busiest day of the year.

“2/22 has surpassed Valentine’s,” Hunter said. “I mean it’s a huge, huge wedding day.”

Hunter also said couples want to choose a special date that is easy for both partners to remember.

“It’s easy for us guys to remember those special dates when it comes to an anniversary date, so two, 22 has definitely proved to be that,” he said.

Myrtle Beach is always a popular wedding destination because of the weather, water and community.

“Couples want to be here, Hunter said. “They want to celebrate their marriages, and then that enables them to come back and celebrate their anniversaries and celebrate future family events at the beach, where they tied the knot.”

It was so busy on Tuesday that Myrtle Beach Wedding Officiant had to turn away people seeking walk-in marriages, Hunter said.