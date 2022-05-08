MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Things were jumpin’ in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, thanks to the United States Army Parachute Team.

More commonly known as the Golden Knights, the team took to the skies over Myrtle Beach for a pair of demonstration jumps, landing on the beach and then in Plyler Park.

Between jumps, some local children were even able to help team members re-roll the Golden Knights’ parachute backpacks.

Team member Gabriel Colon said he appreciated the support from the community.

“Being up top at 12,500 feet and seeing the crystal clear, blue waters and seeing all you guys out here to support us, it’s an amazing feeling,” he said.

Colon has served in the Army for nine years, but this is his first year as a Golden Knight.

“I can’t exactly put into words how much of an honor it is being able to be a part of such a storied and traditioned unit,” he said. “To be honest, it’s exhilarating. It’s amazing. It’s something I’m very proud of to talk about.”

When the Golden Knights were rolling up their packs with the community, a few kids got to participate.

“I got to learn how to pack a parachute and all the different parts of it,” Major Dan, one of the children who got to help roll the parachute pack.

He also shared why he might be interested in being a Golden Knight in the future.

“Because I like jumping off stuff,” he said.

Asher Rush also got to help with the parachutes. What was his favorite part?

“When I got to lay on the parachute to get the air out,” he said.