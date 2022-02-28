MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A native of Ukraine living in Myrtle Beach said Monday there are several ways to support her country during its conflict with Russia.

Anastasiia Sliusarenko said there are three things Ukrainians need more than anything: protection, medical supplies and for their voices to be heard.

“I want to scream and scream to the whole world for help and support,” Sliusarenko said. “They are fighting. They are dying. They are hiding underground.”

When it comes to protection, she said one need rises above all others.

“They need for NATO to get united and shelter our sky,” she said.

However, Ukrainians also need items for personal protection.

“They need helmets and they need vests,” she said. “They need protection. They really need medical supplies.”

Anyone who wants to donate or find out how to help can contact Sliusarenko on her Facebook, Instagram or by calling her at 843-655-8024.