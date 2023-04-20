MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Market Common location of Ultimate California Pizza has closed.

News13 observed objects being removed from the location on Wednesday and Thursday.

The closure was a “planned departure at the end of their lease,” according to Kirstin Camp, the marketing and events coordinator for The Market Common.

“We are sad to see them leave as they were one of The Market Common’s originals,” Camp said.

Camp added that they had a great partnership with the company and continues to do so as their sister company, Nacho Hippo, remains a tenant.

Camp said plans for the now-empty space will be announced in the near future.