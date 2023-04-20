MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Market Common location of Ultimate California Pizza has closed.
News13 observed objects being removed from the location on Wednesday and Thursday.
The closure was a “planned departure at the end of their lease,” according to Kirstin Camp, the marketing and events coordinator for The Market Common.
“We are sad to see them leave as they were one of The Market Common’s originals,” Camp said.
Camp added that they had a great partnership with the company and continues to do so as their sister company, Nacho Hippo, remains a tenant.
Camp said plans for the now-empty space will be announced in the near future.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.