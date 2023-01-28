MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old unicyclist from Maine has completed his journey after arriving in Key West, Florida, according to East Coast Greenway.
Avery Seuter was riding the east coast to bring awareness to cycling infrastructure and the East Coast Greenway by raising money for future trail upgrades. On Dec. 16, Seuter stopped in North Myrtle Beach where he was greeted by several supporters.
East Coast Greenway, a series of trails, is more than 3,000 miles long and its path runs through approximatly 400 cities and towns.
Seuter’s journey began in September 2022. For more information on the East Coast Greenway project, visit the website here.
