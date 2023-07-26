MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – An upscale wine bar and an over-the-top ice cream and dessert shop will be coming to Myrtle Beach’s Art and Innovation District.

During Myrtle Beach City Council’s Tuesday meeting, the council gave first-reading approval to leases for The Tasting Room and The Dolly Llama.

Each business will occupy about 2,500 square feet in what used to be the Belk building at 505 Ninth Avenue North, according to the city’s Facebook page.

