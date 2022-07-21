MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The United States Postal Service is in need of employees to fill between 300 and 700 positions in the Myrtle Beach and Conway areas.

“We’re trying to create a sustainable force that is ready to take on the new challenges,” said Deanna Causey, postmaster and hiring specialist.

The position they are specifically looking to fill is rural carrier associate. This position is paid $19.06/hour and is responsible for delivering mail to rural areas.

Causey said USPS is falling behind when it comes to keeping up with the area’s growth.

“We really need a lot of people to apply,” Causey said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t had a lot of job pushes lately.”

She said that along with the population growth Conway and Myrtle Beach are experiencing, the cities are also seeing fast-paced rural growth.

“There’s so much rural growth,” Causey said. “As that area grows, we have to have more carriers that can deliver the mail.”

In order to incentivize and speed up the hiring process, USPS is changing things around for non-career employees.

“[Non-career] employees…can apply for our supervisory and our management positions,” Causey said. “The first time ever a non-career employee [can do that].”

Causey said the hiring spree comes from a need to keep their customers happy.

“We need to provide the customer service that we want to provide to our customers,” Causey said. “We’re dedicated and we’re gonna provide for our customers.”