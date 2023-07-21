MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews used a variety of resources Friday as the continued searching the Myrtle Beach shoreline for a 20-year-old swimmer who disappeared Thursday evening.

Crews began looking for the man at about 5 p.m. Thursday in the area of 25th Avenue S. after getting a report about a missing swimmer. The search was suspended later in the evening because of thunderstorms in the area, but crews began looking again Friday morning.

Authorities have deployed helicopters and drones along the coastline and used jet skis in the ocean to help with the search, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans. Divers have also been in the water looking for the person.

Evans said if the man isn’t found today, authorities will suspend the search again and regroup to determine the next step.

‘Were looking for any kind of, do we see a body?” Evans said. “Do we see anything in the water from the drone? Because sometimes you can get a better view from an aerial view with a drone or from a hotel vantage versus being on the beach. So we do everything we can to get that view. Again, with the current, it’s very tough to tell, you know, if somebody did go under, or where they may be. Obviously, we’re not trying to give up hope just yet, but with the stronger currents sometimes it can be difficult to locate where that person is.

The U.S. Coast Guard has assisted in the search. News13 will continue to provide updates about the search on air and online.