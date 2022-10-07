MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a building Friday off of Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The crash happened at the TBonz Grill near 21st Avenue North and Seaboard Street, Vest said.

The driver of the car is believed to have had a “medical issue” and left the road from the northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass and crashed into the building, according to Vest.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, Vest said.

No other details were immediately available.

