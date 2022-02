MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle was damaged by gunshots Wednesday at a Myrtle Beach motel, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Police were called at about 1:45 p.m. to the White Sands Motel on North Kings Highway for reports of gunshots. No injuries were reported, but one vehicle was damaged, according to police.

There is no risk to the community. Officers will remain on scene.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.