MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two lanes of southbound Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 501 are shut down because of an overturned vehicle.
A South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera shows emergency crews working in the area where the vehicle remains on its top. One northbound lane was also briefly blocked by emergency vehicles.
The crash happened on wet roads as heavy rain moved through the area Friday morning.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.