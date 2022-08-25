MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department shared a video on Facebook Thursday morning of a car driving through a fire scene.

The can can be scene in the video driving between a police SUV and a fire SUV at an intersection that was closed due to a fire. The driver almost hits both vehicles and crews on the other side of the intersection.

The fire department said firefighters were pickup up a fire hose in the same location the car drove through just minutes before the car went through the intersection.

“Two weeks ago a truck drove through a shut down intersection and into a MBFD fire scene,” the department said in the post.

“Our first responders give everything to protect this community, let’s make sure they go home at the end of their shift,” the post reads.

Myrtle Beach police said they’re still looking for the driver of the pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

On Aug. 9, a woman allegedly drove through a crash scene on Pamplico Highway, hitting at least four people and killing two of them — a paramedic and a motorcycle driver the medic was assisting after a crash. Jacqueline Williams, 71, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless homicide. In total, nine people were injured. Some of the injured were hit by flying debris.