MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows a crew member being rescued from the Shayna Michelle before the shrimp boat ran aground on the Myrtle Beach shoreline.

Four people were rescued from the Shayna Michelle that became disabled Thursday 10 miles off of Myrtle Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The four people were transported to Myrtle Beach International Airport for emergency medical services, according to the Coast Guard.

On Tuesday, after several days of preparations, workers finally removed the boat from the Myrtle Beach shoreline.

The Shayna Michelle shrimp boat was pulled out to sea Tuesday afternoon after crews spent the past two days digging it out of the sand after it washed ashore during Hurricane Ian on Friday.

The boat drew large crowds to the oceanfront over several days to watch as crews brought in heavy equipment to dig it out and prepare to move it back into the water.

Myrtle Beach police began monitoring the area after it came ashore during the height of the Category 1 hurricane on Friday to keep people away and out of danger. The plan called for moving the boat during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide.

Boats were brought in from the Charleston area to help pull the Shayna Michelle out of the sand, and police told people to stay away so crews would have room to work, adding that there are many hazards around the site.

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested on Friday and charged after being accused of climbing onto the boat.