MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Myrtle Beach area skywatchers got a spectacular glimpse of a Florida space launch Saturday evening.
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:32 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to Spaceflight Now. The spacecraft was clearly visible as it streaked along the coastline of the southeastern U.S.
The weather at the beach was perfect for people to catch a glimpse of the launch, prompting several News13 viewers to share the images they captured of the spacecraft. Among them was Mark Sowers, who also posted his video on YouTube.
A group of 52 Starlink internet satellites was launched Saturday evening as well. These satellites will add to SpaceX’s high-speed, low-latency internet network, according to Spaceflight Now.