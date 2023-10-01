MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunday marked the final day of the 3-day long Vintage Market Days event.

The event brought out 110 vendors from 15 different states.

The Myrtle Beach Sports Center was transformed into a vintage store. There was original art, antiques, clothing, home décor, jewelry, handmade treasures, homemade food and lots of one-of-a-kind items.

Vintage Market Days owner, Kellie Gore, said they saw many familiar faces throughout the weekend, with a good amount of people coming out to shop every single day.

“This was our second-biggest crowd that we have ever had here in nine events. It was a fabulous crowd, the shoppers have been so supportive of all the vendors,” Gore said. “They come from all over. We have vendors from Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, all over the United States.”

If you didn’t make it this time around — don’t worry, they’re returning.

Vintage Market Days comes to Myrtle Beach twice per year, with their spring event set for Feb. 23-25.