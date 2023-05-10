MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a viral Ocean Boulevard shooting suspect was denied bond Wednesday morning on an attempted murder charge.
Edward Arnell Williams, 37, was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, records show.
Williams was given a $100,000 surety bond on the other two charges.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock wanted a bond that reflects South Carolina’s intolerance for this type of behavior.
The judge said Williams is a flight risk and a high danger to the community.
Williams was initially taken into custody April 20 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where he was held on an extradition charge.
Editor's note: Video below from previous coverage
Video of the incident appears to show an argument between people in two vehicles. A person gets out of an SUV with a gun and puts the gun in the window of a truck while a woman stands in front of the truck.
While the gun is in the window of the truck, a gunshot can be heard going off as the truck drives away. It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the video.
