MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a viral Ocean Boulevard shooting is now in custody in the Myrtle Beach Jail, according to online records.

Edward Arnell Williams, 37, was booked into the jail at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, records show.

Williams was initially taken into custody April 20 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where he was held on an extradition charge. He was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond on Wednesday.

Editor’s note: Video below from previous coverage

Video of the incident appears to show an argument between people in two vehicles. A person gets out of an SUV with a gun and puts the gun in the window of a truck while a woman stands in front of the truck.

While the gun is in the window of the truck, a gunshot can be heard going off as the truck drives away. It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the video.