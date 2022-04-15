MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after police say he sexually assaulted a person in Myrtle Beach.

On October 13, Sean Tyree, 35, of Burke, Virginia, is accused of sexually assaulting a person while in Myrtle Beach.

On Thursday, Tyree pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct in front of a circuit court judge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Upon release, Tyree will need to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.