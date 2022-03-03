MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Virginia mother filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 against South Bay Inn and Suites on North Ocean Boulevard over a bed bug infestation.

The lawsuit claims a woman and her son, who is a minor, stayed at the South Bay Inn and Suites from Aug. 5, 2021 to Aug. 8, 2021. At 2:30 a.m., the son woke up and complained to the mother that something was biting him, according to the lawsuit.

The mother called the front desk to notify them of the bed bugs and the two were moved to another room, according to the lawsuit. The mother said she spoke with pest control who confirmed there were bed bugs in the room.

The lawsuit said the hotel was negligent, careless, and reckless. The hotel is accused of not keeping the rooms clean and safe, and being misleading about the condition of the room.

The mother is seeking unspecified damages. News13 has reached out to the hotel for comment and are waiting to hear back.

A Florida couple who stayed at the hotel in September 2021 filed a lawsuit in December also accusing the hotel of not doing anything about bed bugs in the room. The Florida couple said they took the infestation back to their home with them in Hernando County, Florida.

A South Carolina lawmaker proposed a bill in December that would fine or jail hotel owners and landlords for not notifying guests of past or current bed bug infestations.