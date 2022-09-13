MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The new Arts and Gallery Trail shines a spotlight on more than 100 pieces of art and culture along the Grand Strand.

Chris Mowder, the associate creative director for Visit Myrtle Beach, said leaning into the culture of the area has been a priority for the Chamber of Commerce.

“Just this year, we’ve been really focusing on lots of cultural initiatives here at Visit Myrtle Beach,” Mowder said. “In the culinary scene and the art scene and the music scene, there is a lot here.”

When the team started searching for art in the area, they were surprised by what they found.

“We thought, ‘maybe you can find a dozen or 15 or 20 of these pieces around town,’” Mowder said. “We started looking, started going around and there’s hundreds, literally hundreds [of pieces of art].”

The trail stretches all the way from Little River to Pawleys Island. There are murals, galleries, statues, and museums to discover throughout the trail.

Mowder hopes visitors and residents will learn that there is more to the Grand Strand than just the beach.

“We know that people love the beach and love the attractions and all the things that are here, but they don’t know about the great art scene,” Mowder said. “We have an amazing art scene and music as well. We really just wanted to shine a light on that.”

The trail will launch on Tuesday. The website includes a digital arts passport to download and information on all of the feature pieces of art.