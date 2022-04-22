MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Parts of Myrtle Beach got beautified Friday for Earth Day.

Thirty-six volunteers gathered in Myrtle Beach for the Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful kick-off event. The group collected more than 20 bags of litter from Withers Swash Park and along Broadway Street.

Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful asked the City of Myrtle Beach which areas the group should focus on first.

The city pointed Withers Swash Park and Broadway Street. The group said it’s ready to clean up anywhere.

“We really wanted to kick off today because it’s Earth Day and this is that opportunity that we all have to go out and make a difference in our community, at business and our neighborhoods, where ever, and really clean up or do somethings that really help mother earth,” said Diana Greene, the executive director of Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful.

In 2020, 43,416 lbs of litter were removed from Horry County roads. Horry County ranked fourth on the list for the most reports of littering in 2020, coming in behind Greenville, Richland, and Charleston counties.

“We really made some contacts that will help us get out into the community more,” Greene said.

Starting this week and from now on, Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful will provide trash bags at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to anyone looking to do their own event.

“Tells us what you’re interested in doing. Is it more about beautification? Are you more about recycling, litter control? There’s all different types of ways you can be involved,” Greene said.

A list of future clean-up events and volunteer opportunities here: Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful (myrtlebeachareachamber.com)