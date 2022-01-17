Volunteers spend MLK Day in Myrtle Beach working in Booker T. Washington neighborhood

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Volunteers in Myrtle Beach teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Horry County at two work sites in the city’s Booker T. Washington neighborhood to celebrate MLK Day.

About 20 people volunteered at both sites. One site was a home on King Street getting new railings and a new backyard fence; the other one was an old Boys & Girls Club building on Carver Street that will become a new community center.

Timothy McCray, a Myrtle Beach community activist, said Monday’s celebration serves two purposes.

“Dr. King was someone who fought for injustice, civil rights movement, and it means so much to us,” McCray said. “That’s why we’re so excited today to be out here to really honor Dr. Martin Luther King but to give back to our community.”

Jason Greene, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County executive director, said the “Day of Service” was a success.

“It’s always great when you have volunteers come out and work with families within our community,” Greene said. “It’s such a great thing for volunteers, their generosity and their time to come out here on a special day of service within the community.”

Volunteers at both sites said the work they were doing exemplified what King stood for.

“Different people from different places helping each other and rallying together for a common cause,” Carl Cherebin said.

“Just bigger than race,” Samuel Gore said. “Race doesn’t have anything to do with it. It’s just people. People, love, God and heart. That’s what it means to me.”

The upgrades in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood are part of an effort to revitalize the community. Habitat for Humanity partnered with community leaders to restore homes in the area and do maintenance.

“We’ve worked shoulder to shoulder and hand in hand with residents here and their leaders to help us advance the neighborhood forward and to do a lot of the things the residents want,” Greene said. “This partnership is really important to us, and we’re very excited to be a part of it.”

Greene said the work in the neighborhood won’t stop after Monday and will continue for the next several years.

“So maintenance and repair will continue month after month within Booker T. Washington neighborhood,” Greene said. “We have a couple of homes that we’re going to be working on in February, a few more in March and all the way through the rest of the year.”