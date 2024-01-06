MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Saturday afternoon in Myrtle Beach at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat.

It was the vice president’s seventh visit to South Carolina, and she did not hold anything back while addressing the audience.

Harris spoke about women’s healthcare, protecting voting rights, and how she believes the United States is currently witnessing an attack on hard fought freedoms.

In her speech, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about growing up in Oakland, California and receiving her education from Howard University, an historically black university.

Harris gave an overview of what she has accomplished while in office and a few of her accomplishments include expanding Medicaid coverage for postpartum care from two months to 12 months.

Harris added 42 states including South Carolina now offer women a full year of coverage.

Harris said while her administration is fighting for progress, she noted efforts in Congress to hold communities back.

“Extremists pass laws that criminalize doctors and punish women who seek basic reproductive health care,” Harris said. “And I know all here agree one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling her what to do with her body.”

Samuel L. Green Sr., presiding Bishop of 7th Episcopal District of AME Church said voters need to be focused.

“We need to stay focus and be vigilant as it relates to voters rights as it relates to making sure our children and communities have access to broadband and to remember that we’re not that far from where we come from,” Green said.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit comes on the third anniversary of the insurrection of the capital. Harris revisited what happened on that day and made a call to the audience to roll up their sleeves and continue the work.