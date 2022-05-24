MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he purposely slammed his vehicle into a person, according to authorities.

Documents state that police responded for a “motor vehicle wreck.” Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the victim was riding a motorized bicycle in the bike lane at the time of the incident.

Christian Marlon Taylor, 32, was arrested on Monday. He will next appear in court on June 1. He has not received bond.

Taylor is accused of driving past the victim, making a U turn to get behind them and then accelerating into them, according to an arrest warrant. The crime, which occurred on May 16, was caught on camera.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to a warrant. The extent of their injuries was not noted.