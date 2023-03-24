MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of faking pool inspection logs at a Myrtle Beach hotel where a child received chemical burns from swimming in the pools, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

Juan Arocho Rivera, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with forgery, according to online booking records.

Rivera did “knowingly falsify the Chlorine and pH levels written on pool inspection logs,” while he was a Pool Operator of Record at Caribbean Resort & Spa on North Ocean Boulevard, according to the warrant.

Rivera allegedly didn’t work May 24, 2020, and May 25, 2020, when the child received the chemical burns, and falsified the records on May 26, 2020, according to the warrant.

He allegedly admitted to not working those days during a disposition regarding the child’s injuries on Dec. 16, 2022.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspected the pool May 27, 2020, and found the Chlorine and pH levels were “higher than the regulatory range,” according to the warrant.

Rivera was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday on a $500 bond, according to online booking records.