MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man told police he was stabbed multiple times after he tried to help a suspect with his car in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Demarco Lavelle Jackson, 34, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in September 2021 in the 600 block of North Kings Highway.

On Sept. 6, 2021, the victim was allegedly trying to help the victim start his car when Jackson put it in reverse and sped backwards, according to the warrant. He then got out of the car and allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest multiple times.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries. Jackson was identified as the suspect through a photo lineup, according to warrants.

Jackson was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail.