MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A gray fox was caught on video roaming a ramp at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Friday morning.

Andy McCormack told News13 he took the video from the General Aviation ramp at the airport.

News13 showed the video to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, which believes the animal is a gray fox. The gray fox is found in all 46 counties in South Carolina.

According to the SCDNR, a gray fox is slightly smaller than a red fox and is about 15 inches tall at the shoulder. The oldest recorded gray fox in South Carolina was 9 years old.