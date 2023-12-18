MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach police cruiser crashing into Pier 14 on Saturday night is under investigation.
Myrtle Beach police said it happened at about 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Ocean Boulevard. Video sent to News13 from a viewer shows the pier shake after a loud crash.
No other information was immediately available. Myrtle Beach police are investigating.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.