MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you know that you can create your own emergency safety kit?

Children on the Grand Strand ages 9-18 have been busy this week learning about how to prepare for natural disasters.

The camp is held at the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center on Gabreski Lane. The volunteers at the camp said that after this week, participants will become weather reporters for their community.

The Weather and Climate Science Camp is in its second year.

The camp was created to help teach kids about emergency preparedness and how it relates to them and their communities.

The city of Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Specialist, Dana Rush, said since last year’s camp had such a great turn out, she wanted the kids to have plenty of space to learn this year.

“I mean, this is our future. These kids are our future, so making sure that they know how to be prepared and they’re taking that information back home to their families,” Rush said. “Then, they’ll leave with an emergency kit to take home to their families as well.”

Campers said they will have whistles and flashlights in their kits in case they got lost during an emergency.

The kids learned on Wednesday about pet preparedness, fire extinguisher safety with Myrtle Beach Public Safety, and had a visit from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Miracle Rabon, the H-4 Youth Development Agent for Horry County, said the camp was funded through a grant that Clemson did but they’re looking for more resources.

“Clemson extension has an office in Conway and as a whole for the state, they are doing a weather project,” Rabon said. “So, Clemson is installing hundreds of weather stations across our state so that farmers and community members can get real time weather data.”

One camper, Colton Hardwick, said one specific lesson he learned has stuck with him.

“There is a head, a neck, and then there is a ridge, almost, I guess you could say,” Hardwick said. “Because the sand in the ocean is higher up than the first part, where you can drop down and it’s something kind of cool that you don’t usually learn every day, you don’t learn that in school.”

Hardwick said he feels safe now when he’s out in the ocean because he is more aware.

“Once you learn it, it’s easier to find and see the riptides and stuff,” he said.

He said he plans to attend the camp every summer they have it because he learns something new every time he goes. And of course, hanging out with new friends are also a plus.

Rabon also said the kids learned about the different colored flags that lifeguards fly and why that’s important to know. She added that 4-H has clubs that meet during the school year, and she hopes the kids from this camp as well as others become members.

The volunteers said the $30 payment to attend the three-day camp buys program supplies and helps supplement school enrichment for the upcoming school year.