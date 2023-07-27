MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people have moved to the Grand Strand to live year-round by the beaches, but there’s another growing population that’s ruffling some feathers.

Canada geese.

Most residents have a love-hate relationship with the birds, which the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says are actually non-migratory. They’ve invaded neighborhoods across the Carolinas, marked their territories everywhere they’ve landed, and they’re here to stay.

“Well, when you walk on the trails around the Market Common, like in the front, you’re, it’s like an obstacle course, you’re trying to avoid all the … poop,” resident Carol Bensing said.

And someone has to clean up that mess. Ernest Johnson, a groundskeeper at the Market Common, said he uses a jet blower to remove geese droppings along the sidewalks.

“They are a nuisance,” Johnson said. “I mean, look at the sidewalks. We gotta try and keep that crap off the sidewalks. I mean it’s, it’s, too many of them.”

The droppings are bad for the environment, too, the DNR said.

“As we get these rain events, [it] can cause these big algal blooms in our ponds,” said Molly Kneece, a waterfowl biologist with the DNR. “Goose droppings also can have e coli and salmonella, which we all know is a detriment to human health.”

In March, the town of Surfside Beach took action because of the potential spread of disease, implementing an ordinance that makes hand-feeding waterfowl a public nuisance.

Canada geese are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which makes it illegal to until and kill the birds in most cases. But that’s not a guarantee of protection.

“They get in the way, they get in traffic,” said Shawn Snyder, who said he often encounters them while he is exercising in the Market Common. “Most people are courteous and let them cross, some are not.”

According to the DNR, the year-round population of non-migratory geese in South Carolina is about 50,000. North Carolina wildlife officials say there is more than double that number in their state.

The geese are also drawn to freshly mowed yards, creating a nuisance for residents, Kneece said.

“We see more housing communities with nice manicured lawns and beautiful ponds that are great habitats for Canada geese and places they like to congregate,” Kneece said. “So it very much so gives the appearance and people are seeing more and more geese in those areas because of the habitat they provide those animals.”

As the population continues to swell, so do ideas for how to get a grip on the problem.

“They should hunt ‘em more,” Johnson said. “I mean do something with them because they multiply so fast.”

Kneece said there are some non-lethal ways to reduce the population, including one simple thing that everyone can do.

“Our first step and our best control measure is to cease feeding with geese,” she said.