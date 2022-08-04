MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend kicks off midnight Thursday for South Carolinians.

It goes through Sunday at midnight.

Shoppers can expect to see the 6% state sales tax dropped on certain items, as well as any Myrtle Beach local sales taxes such as the 1% capital improvements tax and the 1% tourism development fee for qualifying items.

What is a qualifying item?

Clothing and clothing accessories

Shoes

School supplies

Computers and printers

Some bedroom and bathroom items

Items that do not qualify:

Clothing and shoe rentals

Cosmetics

Eyewear

Furniture

Jewelry, wallets and watches

Items for use in trade or business

Online-shopping purchases will also be tax free, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Stephanie Parisi, marketing director for Tanger Outlets, said that this is the time for families to take advantage of back-to-school savings.

“Everybody wants that new backpack every year, so if you’re buying a back-to-school backpack, those are tax free,” Parisi said. “I would definitely say that’s probably one of the biggest sellers.”

She said that tax-free weekend is the busiest weekend of the year for Tanger Outlets. It expects to see an influx of shoppers browsing through the stores. She said that hot ticket items, like school supplies, are expected to fly off the shelves quickly.

“I would say, do your research first,” Parisi said. “You’ve got your plan. You’ve got your map.”

Tax-free weekend started in South Carolina in 2000. According to the state department of revenue, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during the weekend.