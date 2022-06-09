MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday marks the start of Coastal Carolina Music Fest which runs through Sunday.

Here are some things to know if you’re headed to the event.

Where do I park?

Parking for the festival will be at the “Old Mall Site” between North Oak Street and Kings Highway near the convention center. The address is 2400 North Oak Street.

Taxi and rideshare drivers will use 9th Avenue North by entering at Broadway Street for both pick-up and drop off.

What is the traffic plan?

Several roads are closed in the area.

Ocean Blvd from 9th N to 8th N will close Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and stay closed until Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Ocean Blvd from 8th to 7th will close on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. to Monday morning at 8 a.m. All northbound traffic on Ocean Blvd will be turned up 7th to Kings. Sidewalks will provide access to businesses.

Every day Ocean from Mr. Joe White to 9th Ave N will close at noon and will stay closed until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All traffic will close on 9th Ave at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday and 1:00 a.m. on Friday Saturday and Sunday nights.

9th Ave Eastbound will close from Chester to Ocean on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. and all the way to Kings on Thursday.

8th Avenue will close on Thursday at 8 a.m. and stay closed until Monday at 12 p.m.

Chester Street from 10th Ave to 9th Ave will close every day at 10 a.m. and reopen at 12 a.m. on Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Chester Street from 7th to 8th will close on Thursday at 8am and reopen on Monday at noon. Local traffic will be allowed through.

York St will also close between 7th and 8th on Thursday at 7 a.m. and reopen on Monday at 12 p.m. Local traffic will be allowed through.

Who is performing?

More than 30 artists will be performing throughout the weekend. Headliners include Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, and Chase Rice.

Visit the Carolina Country Music Fest website to view the full list of performers. Download the CCMF 2022 app to view specific set times for each day.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for CCMF 2020 are sold out.

What can I bring to the festival?

Bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and must be smaller than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags are allowed, as well as small clutch bags “approximately the size of a hand” at 4.5″ x 6.5″.

Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items but they must be inspected at a designated gate.

Purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, non-clear fanny packs, luggage, computer or camera bags and anything larger than the maximum size will not be permitted.