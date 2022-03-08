MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices across the country continue to increase after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and continuing supply chain issues.

Prices in South Carolina are up 52% from one year ago, according to AAA. Prices are 68.4 cents per gallon higher than last month and $1.37 per gallon higher than last year, according to GasBuddy’s weekly analysis of more than 3,000 gas stations in South Carolina.

In Myrtle Beach, the cheapest gas Tuesday morning was $3.65/gallon at Exxon (2620 North Kings Highway). The most expensive was $3.99/gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Check the GasBuddy map for the most up-to-date prices, as they constantly change.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said in a statement.

De Haan said in a tweet Monday that the national average price has increased 49.1 cents per gallon over the last seven days, which is the largest seven-day increase ever, surpassing the 49 cent increase after Hurricane Katrina. The national average has also set a new record high, according to De Haan.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” De Haan said. “As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”